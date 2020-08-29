Karnataka II PUC revaluation result 2020 declared at pue.kar.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on Friday declared the Karnataka II PUC revaluation result on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at pue.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to check Revaluation Results - With Change

Direct link to check Revaluation Results - With No Change

Direct link to check Results of Unvalued and Change in Totalling

Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at pue.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revaluation Results March 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen with three seperate links

4. Click on the links

5. Your result will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take its print out for future reference.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on July 14 declared the results of second pre-university (PUC) exams 2020. This year, around 6 lakh students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations, out of which a total of 69.2%of students passed the examination.