Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the NEET UG seat allotment result for first round. Candidates who are registered for NEET can download their result from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA has also released a revised schedule for NEET-UG counselling. Exercising of choices by the seat allotted candidates will be done from November 26 to 27 till 8 pm.

Last Date for reporting at the allotted medical / dental college by Choice -1 candidates only as per their eligibility and verification slip is November 30.

Direct Link

How to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen