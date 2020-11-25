Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka NEET counselling 2020 can check the NEET first seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 15:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared (PTI)

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the NEET UG seat allotment result for first round. Candidates who are registered for NEET can download their result from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA has also released a revised schedule for NEET-UG counselling. Exercising of choices by the seat allotted candidates will be done from November 26 to 27 till 8 pm.

Last Date for reporting at the allotted medical / dental college by Choice -1 candidates only as per their eligibility and verification slip is November 30.

Direct Link



How to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020:



Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Nov 25, 2020 15:12 IST
Car seen crashing into gate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office
Nov 25, 2020 15:13 IST
Punjab imposes night curfew from Dec 1, doubles fine for violating norms
Nov 25, 2020 15:27 IST
Kejriwal asks experts to suggest measures to reduce fatalities in Delhi
Nov 25, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nivar landfall near Puducherry after midnight, evacuation underway
Nov 25, 2020 15:28 IST
Shona Shona: Sidharth, Shehnaaz Gill spread the Sidnaaz magic
Nov 25, 2020 15:28 IST
Fyodor Dostoevsky: Great thinker, author of psychological novels
Nov 25, 2020 15:25 IST
Ban on firecrackers an example of judicial overreach: Venkaiah Naidu
Nov 25, 2020 15:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.