Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the NEET UG seat allotment result for first round on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, on its official website. The authority will declare the first seat allotment results for NEET 2020 after 8 pm.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the Karnataka NEET counselling 2020 will be able to check the NEET first seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in .

According to the schedule, candidates can make the payment of admission fees and download their admission letter from November 25 to 27, 2020. The original documents along with one set of self attested photocopies must be submitted in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, on or before November 28, 2020. Candidates need to report to their allotted colleges with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip on or before November 28, 2020, until 4pm.

How to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen