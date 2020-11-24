Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the NEET UG seat allotment result for first round on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the authority’s official website

As per the notification, the authority will declare the first seat allotment results for NEET 2020 by 12 noon.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have registered for the Karnataka NEET counselling 2020 will be able to check the NEET first seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in .

“As discussed with your good self, please process the final round one allotment for UG NEET MBBS/BDS and publish the same by 12 noon on 25.11.2020 and the last date for reporting for allotted students to 30.11.2020 4pm,” reads the official notice.

How to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen