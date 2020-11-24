Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka NEET result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday declared the NEET UG mock allotment result on its official website. Registered candidates can check the NEET mock round seat allotment result 2020 online at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will now get an opportunity to add/ delete/ modify/ alter the options in the order of preference. The first allotment result will also be declared on Tuesday.

Direct Link to check Karnataka NEET Results 2020

Check full schedule

How to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 :

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen