Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 to be declared today at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 to be declared today at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020: Once the results are released, candidates can check the NEET mock round seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in .

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020. (PTI file )

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the NEET UG mock allotment result on Monday,November 23, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are released, candidates can check the NEET mock round seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in .

According to the first round seat allotment schedule, the Karnataka NEET mock allotment result will be announced after 11.00 am. After the declaration of mock allotment results, candidates will be given an opportunity to add/ delete/ modify/ alter the options in the order of preference till November 24, 2020.

The authority will declare the first seat allotment results for NEET 2020 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after 8 pm.



How to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
Nov 23, 2020 10:20 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Nov 23, 2020 10:09 IST
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Nov 23, 2020 10:21 IST

latest news

6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning
Nov 23, 2020 10:35 IST
Kid feeds milk to dogs, video of compassion will leave you emotional
Nov 23, 2020 10:31 IST
Dollar falls to 2018 lows as vaccine progress fuels risk demand
Nov 23, 2020 10:27 IST
Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia’s Test tour
Nov 23, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.