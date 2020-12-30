Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Karnataka PGCET 1st round of seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

Karnataka PGCET 1st round of seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 17:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result on its official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates registered for the admission to the postgraduate management, computer application and engineering courses can check their results online.

Direct link to check PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who are shortlisted from the KEA- PGCET round 1 of seat allotment will have to confirm their admission to the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes online by paying the requisite seat allotment fee. The KEA will allot seats to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their ranks obtained in PGCET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions section

Step 3: Click on the result link and key in your PGCET number

Step 4: Submit and access the PGCET first round of seat allotment result

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

6th round talks: Piyush Goyal, Tomar join farmer leaders during lunch
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
by HT Correspondent
New spike in UK cases as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a further period of 6 months under AFSPA
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and images
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
‘India have beaten Australia like how you beat up a person in a sack’
by hindustantimes.com
Chhattisgarh signs contract to set up state’s 1st ethanol plant under PPP model
by Ritesh Mishra
Government approves Rs 3,000 crore project for Paradip port
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.