Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 in October, deadline to apply extended, check important dates here

Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) announced the date of exam and extended the deadline to apply for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) and Diploma CET.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 dates announced (PTI)

Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has announced the date of PGCET and DCET 2020 and extended the deadline to apply for the exams. The PGCET that was scheduled or August 8 and 9 will be held on October 6 and 7. The DCET that was scheduled for August 9 will be held on October 7.

Moreover, the deadline to apply for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) and Diploma CET 2020 has been extended till August 22, 5.30 pm. The last date to pay the application fee is August 21. Aspirants can apply online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The exams were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

PGCET Revised Time Table:



On October 6, the exams for Type B - ME/M Tech and M Arch courses will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks. The exam for Type A courses will held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will be of 100 marks.



On October 7, KEA will hold exams for MCA and MBA programmes. The exam for MCA will be held for 100 marks, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm while the exam for MBA will be held for 100 marks from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Diploma CET Revised Time Table:

The exam for respective subjects will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on October 7. The exam will be of 180 marks. Exams for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates Kannada language test (Only in Bangalore) will be held for 50 marks from 3 pm to 4 pm. 

