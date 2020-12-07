Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 declared, final answer key released, get direct links here

Sections
Karnataka PGCET Result 2020: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) on Sunday declared the PGCET 2020 results on its official website. The exam was conducted on October 13 and 14. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) on Sunday declared the PGCET 2020 results on its official website. The exam was conducted on October 13 and 14. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KEA has also released the final answer key of PGCET 2020 based on which the result has been prepared.

Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website, the official notice reads.

Candidates will have to produce the required original document for verification. The list of documents can be checked in the information bulletin. Candidates who fail to produce the required documents will not be eligible for admission to the PG courses.

Shortlisted candidates can register for the first round option admission and pay the fees till 2 pm on December 7.

Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET 2020 answer key

Check Result notice

The Karnataka PGCET 2020 was conducted for candidates seeking admission to M.E. / M. Tech M. Arch, MBA, MCA courses in Karnataka govt colleges.

