Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020: 2972 vacancies notified for constable, bandsmen posts

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a short notice of recruitment for special reserve police constable and bandsmen posts. There are a total of 2972 vacancies including 2420 for constable posts and 252 vacancies for Bandsmen posts.

The online application process will begin on May 18 and the last date to apply is June 15. Aspirants can apply online at ksp.gov.in

A short recruitment notice has been released on the official website. The detailed advertisement will be released on May 18.

Check official notice here

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Recruitment- Important Dates:

Online Application Begins - May 18, 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - June 15, 2020

KSP Recruitment : Vacancy details

Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) - 2420 Posts

Bandsmen - 252 Posts