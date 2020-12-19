Sections
Karnataka schools to reopen from January 1 for class 6 onwards

Schools in Karnataka will reopen from January 1, 2021 for classes 6th onwards. Students of class 6th to 9th will have to bring a written consent letters from their parents to attend the classes. Students from class 10th to 12th will have to attend their regular classes.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:26 IST

By Venkatesh Babu| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1 (ANI)

“The decision was taken on Saturday after a meeting chaired by chief minister B S Yediyurappa in presence of health minister K Sudhakar. The meeting was held in the background of the detailed report submitted by the technical advisory committee of Karntaka health dept. The committee has given necessary guidelines and necessary suggestions. The committee’s report suggests that the classes for students studying in class 10th and 12th can be started from January 1,” education minister Suresh Kumar said.

“Students having symptoms of Covid-19 need not attend the classes. Attending classes under Vidyagama (Class 6th to 9th) is not compulsory. Only half day school will be allowed with a limit of maximum 20 students in every class. The provision for mid-day meal will not be continued but food kits will be supplied to the homes of students," he added.

