Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: KSEEB class 10 results to be declared on August 10 at 3 pm

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: KSEEB class 10 results to be declared on August 10 at 3 pm

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:10 IST

By Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 on August 10. The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Karnataka SSLC results will be announced on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 which were postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4. Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the students underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:



Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in



Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test
Aug 07, 2020 15:23 IST
NEP’s nutritious breakfast idea for school children a welcome step: Vice-President
Aug 07, 2020 15:22 IST
Flood-like situation, landslides continue to cause havoc in rain ravaged parts of Karnataka
Aug 07, 2020 15:20 IST
Coronavirus-positive Siddaramaiah’s health condition stable
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.