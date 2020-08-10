Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: KSEEB to declare class 10 results today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at 3 pm. Over eight lakh students who were registered for class 10th exam will get their results today. After the results are out, students can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

Check latest updates on exam, results, direct link, steps to check results, pass percentage and other details here: