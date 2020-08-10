Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: KSEEB to declare class 10 results today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at 3 pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at 3 pm. Over eight lakh students who were registered for class 10th exam will get their results today. After the results are out, students can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.
How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:
Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage
Enter the required details like registration number and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same
IN 2019-- 73.7%
In 2018 --71.93%.
In 2017--- 73.26%
In 2016-- 79.16%
In 2015-- 81.82%
Karnataka SSLC exam was initially scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.