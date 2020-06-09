Sections
Karnataka SSLC exam to be held; schools to re-open after August: Minister

Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have cancelled the class X exams and decided to promote the candidates to the next level in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Karnataka SSLC exam. (Praful Gangurde)

A decision on reopening schools in Karnataka would be taken after August but class X board exams would be held on June 25 as per the recent schedule announced by the state government, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday.

On the re-opening of schools in Karnataka, Suresh Kumar said, “At the most, we may take a decision after August in this regard (about opening the schools). In our cabinet meeting too, we shall discuss it and then take a call.” The Minister made these announcements while speaking to reporters in Udupi.

Clarifying that there is neither an intention nor a decision to re-open the schools at this juncture, Kumar said even if the state government wishes so, it would be done in a phased manner - High school first, then middle school or higher primary school.



“We will keep everyone’s interest in mind before taking a decision,” he said.

Regarding the SSLC examination, the minister said, “After deliberating with many experts, we kept the interest of children in mind and are holding the examination taking all precautions.” He added that the issue of holding the SSLC examination was discussed in the High Court as well.

Kumar said the Human Resource Development Ministsry and Ministry of Home Affairs have given green signal to hold the exam.

He appealed to the people not to create any confusion among children about the examination when they are seriously preparing for it.

The examination was supposed to take place on March 27 and was put on hold due to coronavirus lockdown, and it was decided it would be conducted on June 25.

In the meanwhile, many schools insisted to reopen and start the classes. There were reports of a good number of schools conducting online classes.

