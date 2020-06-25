Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 begins amid Covid-19

Sections
Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations commenced in Karnataka on Thursday amid relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Schools in the state ensured that social distancing norms were followed.

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Bengaluru

Students undergo temperature scanning as they arrive to appear in SSLC examination at a centre amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Chikmagalur. (PTI)

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations commenced in Karnataka on Thursday amid relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Schools in the state ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the students underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks.

“Today, 464 students are writing the exam. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers. We have also arrangements two separate classrooms for those from containment zones and those who are unwell,” said Sister Sagaimir, Principal, St. Joseph’s Convent Girls High School.

“We have been working for the last two weeks to put everything in place for the examination Ensuring they maintain social distancing, wear a mask and sanitise,” she added.

In other schools, arrangements at the designated centres were inspected before the exams began.



Yesterday, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a video conference with senior officials to review the preparedness for safely conducting the SSLC examinations scheduled on June 25.

“8,48,203 students will appear for the SSLC examination starting tomorrow in 2,879 centres across the state. All the guidelines issues by state government must be followed strictly” Sudhakar said in the meeting.

