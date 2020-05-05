Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Education Minister

Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar on Monday announced that the SSLC exams will be held as soon as possible, the officials have been asked to be prepared.

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:23 IST

By Asian News International, Bengaluru

Karnataka SSLC exam update (Praful Gangurde)

The guidelines have been given by the Primary Education Minister to all Deputy Directors of Education departments.

“Sanitisers, masks, screening, and all guidelines will be followed at exam halls,” said Kumar in a statement.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 651 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said State Health Department said on Monday.



