Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check KSEEB class 10th result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check KSEEB class 10th result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020. (Screengrab )

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday announced the results of Karnataka SSLC or class 10 examination on its official website.

Follow Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 live updates

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Karnataka SSLC examination can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board later conducted the Karnataka Class 10 examination from June 25 to July 4, at various centres spread across the state. Over 8.48 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination.

Students who have passed the Karnataka Class 10 examination will be eligible to take admission in class 11th in any school or college. Students need to secure a minimum of 35% marks to clear the exam.



Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

1. Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

3. Enter the required details like registration number and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donors pledge 253 million euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast
Aug 10, 2020 16:33 IST
Weather dismissed as factor in deadly Air India crash
Aug 10, 2020 16:32 IST
Hansal Mehta confirms directing web series on gangster Vikas Dubey’s life
Aug 10, 2020 16:29 IST
Sangakkara names his favourite batsmen, both are from West Indies
Aug 10, 2020 16:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.