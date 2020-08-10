Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to check KSEEB class 10th scores in 4 simple steps

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be released by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today at 3 pm. Suresh Kumar, the minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, had on Friday tweeted that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm. Once the results are out, students can check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com. Follow these four simple steps to check scores online.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 :

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Key in your registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take its print out.

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was earlier scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020 which was then postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4. More than 8.4 lakh students are registered for the class 10th examination.

