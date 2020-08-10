Sections
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, where to check scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, where to check scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today at 3 pm. Here’s list of websites to check scores

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 today (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today at 3 pm. Suresh Kumar, the minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, had on Friday announced that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores?

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

examresults.net



indiaresults.com

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

Over 8.4 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the candidates underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

South Asian origin Canadians worst-hit due to job losses caused by Covid-19
Aug 10, 2020 08:53 IST
Disabled girl gang raped in Rajasthan’s Dausa, three detained
Aug 10, 2020 08:48 IST
After expressing concerns for career, Amitabh gets job offer from fan
Aug 10, 2020 08:45 IST
RGV busts rumours of ill-health with video, says he is ‘fit as hell’
Aug 10, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.