Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10th result declared

Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the Karnataka SSLC or class 10 Results 2020 on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the board had scheduled the Karnataka SSLC exam to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020, which was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karnataka SSLC exam was later conducted from June 25 to July 4, at various centres spread across the state. Around 8.48 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka class 10th examination.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on link that reads, ‘Karnataka SSLC result’

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same