Sections
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, on August 10 at karresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 tomorrow (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, on August 10. The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar had on Friday announced that the Karnataka class 10th results will be declared on Monday, August 10 at 3 pm.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scorecard online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but it had to be postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020 after it is declared:



Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in



Click on the link for ‘Karnataka SSLC result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out of the same

Over 8.4 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. The schools had ensured that social distancing norms were followed and other precautionary measures taken at the examination centres. All the candidates underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students will be writing their papers.

