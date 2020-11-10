Sections
Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: Students who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) revaluation result on its official website.

Students who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020.

Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: How to check scores

1) Visit the official result website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the link for the Karnataka SSLC revaluation results in top nav bar



3) Key in your registration number and date of birth on the login page and click on view your result

4) The Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout for future reference

