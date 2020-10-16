Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020 announced, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam result 2020. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held in the month of September. Students who have appeared in the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2020 can check their results on KSEEB official website.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020: How to check scores

1) Visit the official result website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the link for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results in top nav bar

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth on the login page and click on view your result

4) The results will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout for future reference

Or go directly go to the login page. https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/SSLCSEPRESULTS2020/

KSEEB conducts the supplementary examination for candidates who have failed in regular . The exam is conducted to help successful students join higher education courses in the same academic year.