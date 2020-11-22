Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Karnataka TET results 2020 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka TET results 2020 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka TET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KARTET examination 2020 can check their results online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 11:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka TET results 2020. (Screengrab )

Karnataka TET results 2020: The Office of Commissioner, Public Education Department, Bangalore has declared the results of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KARTET examination 2020 can check their results online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The department conducted the KARTET examination 2020 on October 4, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Karnataka TET results 2020.



How to check Karnataka TET results 2020:



Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KARTET-2019 - Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The Karnataka TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
Nov 22, 2020 10:06 IST
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
Nov 22, 2020 09:57 IST
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Nov 22, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Australian Open dates expected within 2 weeks
Nov 22, 2020 11:03 IST
Karnataka TET results 2020 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 22, 2020 11:03 IST
Kangana turns emotional on missing her nephew Prithvi during Thalaivi shoot
Nov 22, 2020 11:02 IST
Hospital hires employee whose job is to greet others. It’s an adorable dog
Nov 22, 2020 11:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.