Karnataka TET results 2020 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka TET results 2020: The Office of Commissioner, Public Education Department, Bangalore has declared the results of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KARTET examination 2020 can check their results online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The department conducted the KARTET examination 2020 on October 4, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Karnataka TET results 2020.

How to check Karnataka TET results 2020:

Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KARTET-2019 - Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The Karnataka TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.