Karnataka to decide on reopening of schools tomorrow

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar are scheduled to hold a meeting with Education Department and other government officials in Bengaluru tomorrow to decide whether schools should be reopened or not.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

After taking suggestions from parents, health committee officials and educational experts, the Karnataka government is set to take a decision tomorrow on whether schools should be re-opened in the state.

The government has already sought suggestions from educational experts and health officials. After consideration of the suggestions and guidelines, the state government has already reopened degree colleges and higher education institutions.

According to sources, some of the experts and officials have suggested the education department to start offline classes for high school from December.

This comes as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise with as many as 1,781 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Saturday. So far, a total number of 8,71,342 cases have been reported in the state, of which 8,34,968 have recovered while 11,641 others have lost their lives.

