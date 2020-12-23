Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 declared, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday declared the KEA UGCET second extended round seat allotment result on its official website.

Candidates can check the KEA Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2020 second extended round seat allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Direct link to check Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020.

How to check Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGCET-2020 Second Extended Round Seat allotment Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka UGCET second extended round seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.