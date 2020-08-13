Sections
Home / Education / Kashmiri woman fostering education for underprivileged girls in Valley

Kashmiri woman fostering education for underprivileged girls in Valley

Based in Baramulla district’s Rampora area, Mahfooza is completing her Master’s program from Indira Gandhi Open University along with teaching needy children at the social services division of a local school.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Baramulla

Mahfooza Akhtar is going extra mile to spread awareness regarding importance of education. (ANI)

With a motive to spread awareness regarding the importance of educating the girl child in the valley, Mahfooza Akhtar, a young and well-educated woman from Jammu & Kashmir is going the extra mile.

Based in Baramulla district’s Rampora area, Mahfooza is completing her Master’s program from Indira Gandhi Open University along with teaching needy children at the social services division of a local school.

“My goals are to become a teacher, so that I can teach children in rural areas, especially poor girls in this area because often parents ignore the education of their daughters. I want to teach them free of cost.” said Mahfooza.

Citing the example of great Mother Teresa, Mahfooza said “Just like Mother Teresa, who came from England and saw the plight of poor children in India and further decided to open a school for them, I also want to do something like in my village and educate as many poor children as possible without charging anything from them”



Further asking the government to provide support to her in her endeavours, Mahfooza feels it is due to the constant support of her parents that she has been able to become self-reliant and hopes that more parents in her district realise the value of educating their children especially girls.

The government is also giving special emphasis to encourage education among girls in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the abrogation of Article 370, several government schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and others have been launched massively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre distributes 30 million N95 masks, 12 million PPEs to states
Aug 13, 2020 13:01 IST
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
Ram Temple trust head tests Covid positive
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
‘Couldn’t say a word for 10 mins when Kumble & Warne were talking’
Aug 13, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.