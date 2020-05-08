KCET 2020 application deadline extended till May 18, check details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday announced the last date for candidates to submit the KCET 2020 application forms online. The decision to extend the application dates have been taken by the KEA at the request of the students. Candidates can submit their online application form from 6 pm onwards on May 8, 2020, online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the KCET 2020 online application forms is May 18, 2020.

Along with the application dates, the KEA has also provided the dates for the KCET 2020 online application editing facility. As per the notice, the application editing option will be available from May 20 to 22, 2020.

