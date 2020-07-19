KCET 2020: Demand to postpone Karnataka CET exam gets louder on Twitter

KCET 2020: The demand for postponement of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 is growing louder on social media platform Twitter, amid growing coronavirus cases in the state.The exam is scheduled for July 30 and 31.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the admit card for the exam on July 17. Since the release of admit card a number of Twitter users (supposedly exam candidates) have been requesting the KEA to postpone the exam.

On Saturday, July 18, Karnataka registered 4,537 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 59,652, which includes 21,775 discharges and 1,240 deaths. State capital Bangalore accounts for more than 60% of all active cases in the state.

Many Twitter users have started a hashtag #PostponeKCET2020 on Twitter. The hashtag has been trending with thousands tweets urging the authority to postpone KCET 2020.

Tagging Ashwathnarayan CN, the minister for higher education, Karnataka, a twitter user wrote, “@drashwathcn Sir, today Bangalore has 2208 cases and 75 people died till afternoon, the count will increase by the end of this day. Sir, it’s high time to consider postponement of KCET. Sir, our life is at stake, please sir. #postponekcet #postponekcet2020.”

Replying to a tweet of education minister S Suresh Kumar, a Twitter user wrote, “Sir pls postpone kcet, neet is in Sept what if we test positive after cet? how can we prepare for NEET. there are many droppers for neet if they can’t prepare in the last month it will ruin hard work done for years.U can’t even proceed counselling until neet is over #postponekcet2020”

Meanwhile, AIDSO Karnataka also launched ‘All Karnataka Protest Day’ on July 17 to protest against the Authority’s decision of conducting the exam amid the pandemic.

Earlier on July 18,the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) postponed the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam that was scheduled to be held on July 18.

A KCET candidate wrote, “ComedK is written By 55K students and gets postponed where as KCET is written by almost 2 Lakh students and admit card gets released looks like GOVT of Karnataka Forgot numbers .”

