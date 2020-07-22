Sections
Home / Education / KCET 2020: Karnataka to hold CET on July 30 and 31

KCET 2020: Karnataka to hold CET on July 30 and 31

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters that the government would take precautionary measures to conduct the CET as it did during the SSLC examination.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bengaluru

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30 and 31 across the state.

For the smooth conduct of exams, the government has extended a four-day quarantine relaxation for students and their parents or guardians from outside the state and country.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters that the government would take precautionary measures to conduct the CET as it did during the SSLC examination.

His department said in a statement that 1.95 lakh students will write the CET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state.



Read More: KCET 2020: Demand to postpone Karnataka CET exam gets louder on Twitter

The Kannada Test for students from the border regions in neighbouring states will be held on August 1, Dr Narayan said.

In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres.

Thirty foreign students will also take the exam The Deputy Chief Minister said the department has taken all precautionary measures and has framed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to conduct the exams.

Thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance will be strictly followed. The exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

“The state government has also decided that those students who are tested positive for COVID-19 can also be given the opportunity to write the exam. However, there will be separate rooms arranged for them.

Students who show symptoms of cough and cold will also be made to write the exam separately. Arrangements will be made for ambulances as well as transport facilities at all centres, he said.

Bus transport has also been organised all over the state, he said Speaking about four-day quarantine relaxation for students Dr Narayan said there was no need to panic as they had undergone all kinds of tests in view of COVID-19.

Dr Narayan said 188 students from border districts of neighbouring states will write the CET exam and they could do so at centres in border areas, not having to come to Bengaluru, as all arrangements had been made there The state government has decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students, he said.

As scheduled, the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8 and August 9, respectively.

The fresh dates will be decided after the final year exams of the PG and Diploma courses will be held, Dr Narayan added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raveena shares a black-and-white birthday party throwback
Jul 22, 2020 10:08 IST
Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round of Legends of Chess tourney
Jul 22, 2020 10:04 IST
Haryana Board Results: Farmer’s daughter Manisha is Class 12 arts topper, scores 99.8%
Jul 22, 2020 09:53 IST
Milan coach Pioli signs 2-year extension until 2022
Jul 22, 2020 09:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.