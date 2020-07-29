KCET 2020: Will conduct CET exams as per HC order, says Karnataka deputy CM

Sections
KCET 2020: State officials will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) exam as per the instructions given by the state high court, said Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday.

“Officials have informed that they are all set to conduct exams on July 30 and 31. We will put this matter in front of the high court. As per the instructions of the high court, we will move forward,” said Ashwathnarayan.

This comes after Karnataka High court asked the state government to reconsider the decision of conducting the CET exam.

“...I had called an emergency meeting with district collectors, officials of education, transport, health, police department. And, I took information about the preparedness for conducting the CET exam,” he added.



Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organised for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, B Pharma and other courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. (ANI)

