Karnataka KCET Result 2020 declared at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Exam Authority has declared the results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KCET Result 2020 (Hindustan Times)

Karnataka Exam Authority has declared the results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Students can key in their roll number and password to check their scores online. The result can also be viewed at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, nearly 1.4 lakh candidates had taken the examination. KCET 2020 was conducted on July 30 and 31, despite the candidates demanded the postponement of the exam in view of Covid-19.However, the Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea filed by students for the same.

Direct link to check KCET 2020 scores

KCET was held at 497 exam centres across the state.In the state capital Bangalore, 40,200 students wrote the paper in 83 centres. KEA had stated that appropriate precautionary measures were taken including thermal screening, social distancing, wearing of marks etc. A maximum of 24 students are allowed to sit in one exam hall.The exam centres were sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

How to check KCET Results 2020:



Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in



Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen

