KCET Result 2020 to be declared on August 20 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2020 : Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 Results on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The exam was held on July 30 and 31. Check full details here.

KCET Result 2020 : Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 Results on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N took to Twitter to announce the date. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their scores online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” the deputy CM wrote on Twitter.

 

KEA conducted the Karantaka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea of students demanding to postpone the exam in view of Covid-19. 



A total of 1.47 lakh students had written the KCET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state.In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students wrote the paper in 83 centres.

Precautionary measures were taken by the department including thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance were strictly followed. To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall.The exam centres were sanitised two days prior to the exam dates. Bus transport was also organised for the candidates all over the state to help them reach their exam centres.

