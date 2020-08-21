Sections
Home / Education / KCET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

KCET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Exam Authority will announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KCET 2020 results today (Hindustan Times)

Karnataka Exam Authority will announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today, according to media reports. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier, the deputy CM of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan CN had informed that the result will be announced on August 20 which was delayed due to technical error,=. The result will be available on Friday, August 21 at 12:30, pm, Indian Express reported.

KEA had conducted the KCET 2020 on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea of students demanding the postponement of the exam in view of Covid-19.. Nearly 1.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the KCET 2020 exam at 120 places in 497 exam centres across the state.

How to check KCET Result 2020:



Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in



Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The power-packed HP ProBook x360 435 is the perfect business laptop for remote working
Aug 21, 2020 10:42 IST
Lok Sabha employees to have greater say in choosing new uniforms
Aug 21, 2020 10:40 IST
Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, releases video
Aug 21, 2020 10:38 IST
Joss Whedon to be investigated after Ray Fisher’s allegations
Aug 21, 2020 10:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.