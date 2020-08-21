KCET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka Exam Authority will announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 today, according to media reports. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier, the deputy CM of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan CN had informed that the result will be announced on August 20 which was delayed due to technical error,=. The result will be available on Friday, August 21 at 12:30, pm, Indian Express reported.

KEA had conducted the KCET 2020 on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea of students demanding the postponement of the exam in view of Covid-19.. Nearly 1.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the KCET 2020 exam at 120 places in 497 exam centres across the state.

How to check KCET Result 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen.