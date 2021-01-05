Sections
KEA PGCET second and final round counselling 2020 schedule released, check details

KEA PGCET second and final round counselling 2020: Candidates who have been shortlisted in the PGCET result will be able to register for the PGCET counselling 2020 online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KEA PGCET second and final round counselling 2020 . (PTI file )

KEA PGCET second and final round counselling 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday released the schedule for PGCET Round 2 and Final counselling 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the PGCET result will be able to register for the PGCET counselling 2020 online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“For admission to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses, the Second and Final Round Seat allotment for PGCET 2020 will be conducted for the available seats as per the schedule given below. In this round, candidates, are allowed to enter options afresh (Fresh Option Entry - Add/ Delete/ Modify/ Reorder),” reads the official notice.

According to the schedule, the verification of original documents will take place at Bangalore on January 7, 2021, from 11am to 1pm. The provision to add, modify, delete, reorder options, if any, by eligible candidates, will be held from January 7 to 9, 2021. The results for PGCET second round counselling will be declared on January 9 after 6pm.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the schedule for PGCET Round 2 and Final counselling 2020.

