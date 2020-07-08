KEAM 2020 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 admit card has been released today. Students who have registered for the KEAM exam 2020 can download their admit card online at cee.kerala.gov.in

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE-Kerala) conducts the KEAM exam every year for admission to engineering, architecture and allied professional medical courses in colleges of Kerala. This year the KEAM 2020 exam will be held on July 16.

How to download KEAM 2020 Admit Card :

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the KEAM 2020 admit card link

Key in your application number, password and access code

Your KEAM 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 20 and 21 and the admit card was scheduled to be released on April 10. However, it got delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.