KEAM 2020: Kerala Engineering, medical entrance exams to be held on July 16, says CM

KEAM 2020: Kerala Engineering, medical entrance exams to be held on July 16, says CM

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination had said the state will conduct the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam on July 16 as per schedule.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the engineering, medical entrance examinations in the state will be held on July 16, as per schedule.

“The entrance examinations would be held as scheduled.

Special test centres are being opened in hot spots/containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out,” Vijayan said.



He also said that special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones.

Over one lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination, to be conducted in 342 centres located at Kerala and Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai on July 16.

The state government had earlier informed that special bus services would be arranged for the students.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations had earlier said that the exam centres will follow the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the Health Department.

