Home / Education / KEAM 2020 second phase allotment released, check admission schedule here

KEAM 2020: The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the second phase allotment for Engineering and Pharmacy candidates and first phase allotment of architecture candidates at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check here.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KEAM 2020 second phase allotment released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KEAM 2020: The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the second phase allotment for candidates seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in government colleges of Kerala. First phase allotment of architecture courses has also been published on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in .

The details of allotment of a candidate such as name, roll number, allotted course, allotted college, category of allotment, fee details, allotment memo etc.can be checked on the home page. The candidates should take a printout of the allotment memo from the homepage.

“Candidates who receive an allotment afresh should remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from 24.10.2020 to 31.10.2020 and should join the course/college allotted either physically or virtually before 4 pm on 31.10.2020,” the official notice reads.

The fees of Architecture course in College of Engineering, Payannur (CEN ) which is already shown in the website (Rs.75000/-) is changed to 80000/- as similar to other self-financing Architecture colleges.



Check official notice

Click here for admission schedule

Candidates who do not remit the fee/balance fee (if applicable) and who do not join the course/college allotted within the stipulated time (including candidates eligible for fee concession) will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.

The third phase Allotment to Engineering/Pharmacy courses and the 2nd phase allotment to Architecture courses will start from November 1 onwards.

Joining Schedule:

The date and time for joining engineering courses is available on the official website. Click here to check full schedule

