Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / KEAM Architecture rank list 2020 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to check

KEAM Architecture rank list 2020 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to check

KEAM Architecture rank list 2020: Candidates can check the rank list for architecture courses online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KEAM Architecture rank list 2020. (HT file )

KEAM Architecture rank list 2020: The Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Sunday released the rank list for admission to architecture course in institutions in the state for 2020-21 academic year on its official website.

Candidates can check the rank list for architecture courses online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

“Architecture Rank and Category List Published,” reads the official statement flashing on the commission’s website.

The rank list for admission to B.Arch course has been prepared by providing equal weightage to the score obtained by the candidates in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA-2020) and in the Qualifying Examination.



“The result of some of the candidates have been withheld due to the defects in their application or defects in the submitted mark details. The results of such candidates will be released as and when the reasons for withholding their results are cleared,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check KEAM Architecture category list 2020.

How to check KEAM Architecture rank list 2020:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the KEAM-candidate’s login and key in your credentials and login

The KEAM Architecture rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank list and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Oct 12, 2020 15:02 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST

latest news

Only 200 persons to pull Lord Raghunath’s chariot at Kullu Dussehra fest
Oct 12, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Being a drama queen comes naturally to me…’
Oct 12, 2020 15:37 IST
Foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel on road to China border in Arunachal laid by Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in
Oct 12, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.