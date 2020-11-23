Sections
Home / Education / Kejriwal gives orders for MBBS students, dentists to assist doctors in Covid treatment

Kejriwal gives orders for MBBS students, dentists to assist doctors in Covid treatment

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI file)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave orders for 4th and 5th-year MBBS students and dentists to be allowed to assist in hospitals and COVID-19 Intensive Care Units (ICU) to meet the manpower shortage.

This comes after a surge in the coronavirus cases was reported in the national capital.

The Union Territory has reported 40,212 active cases, 4,81,260 recoveries, and 8,391 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) update on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases here, the Delhi government allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

According to an official order, the fourth-year and fifth-year MBBS students and dental doctors will assist duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 for an eight-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift per day.

The Delhi government, in its order, had also said that in the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend.

