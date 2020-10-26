Kejriwal, Sisodia interact with students of Delhi govt schools who performed well in NEET-JEE

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday interacted with students of the Delhi government schools, who have performed outstandingly well in the NEET-JEE.

Lauding students for their commendable performance, Kejriwal said that the students who have gotten into IITs and have secured top ranks in NEET-JEE must become a role model for the entire government education system.

Sisodia said that ‘Shikshit Rashtra, Samarth Rashtra’ is the dream of the Delhi government, and said that all passing students must take the responsibility of guiding their juniors about NEET-JEE.

This week, the Chief Minister had announced that around 569 students from schools run by the Delhi government qualified for the exam, out of which 379 are girls.

“Around 443 students from government schools cleared JEE Mains and 53 have qualified for JEE Advanced and have secured a seat in IITs. Four girl students from Delhi government schools have qualified JEE Advanced. Five students from RPVV, Paschim Vihar have qualified, which is the highest from any single Delhi Government school,” according to a release from Chief Minister’s Office.

Profile of JEE Students:

1. Ayush Bansal (Govt School Paschim Vihar), whose father works in a book depot, secured 189th rank & will study Electronics & Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee. He scored 95% in Class XII Board.

2. Nikhil (Govt School Dwarka), whose father runs a cycle repair shop, secured 678th rank & will study Aerospace Engineering at IIT Bombay. He represented India at International Olympiad of Metropolises 2018, Moscow, Russia and scored 92% in Class XII Board.

3. Garvit Batra (Govt School Paschim Vihar), whose father is an AC mechanic, secured 1228th rank & will study Industrial & Systems Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. He scored 94.6% in Class XII Board.

4. Vaibhav Goyal (Govt School Sham Nath Marg), whose father is a shopkeeper, secured 3578th rank & will study Chemical Engineering at IIT Roorkee. He scored 94.2% in Class XII Board.

5. Raj (Govt School Surajmal Vihar), whose father is a street vendor, secured 1819th rank & will study Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Ropar. He scored 89.8% in Class XII Board. (serve the country)

6. Sandeep Mishra (Govt School Paschim Vihar), whose father is a labourer, secured 979th rank & will study Electrical Engineering at IIT Bhubaneswar. He has been a State Level mental maths topper & scored 96% in Class XII Board.

7. Tushar Moudgil (Govt School Mangolpuri), whose father works for a private firm, secured 13,512th rank & will study Information Technology at DTU. He scored 93% in Class XII Board

8. Srijan Saurabh Jha (Govt School Shalimar Bagh), whose father provides private tuitions, secured 2598th rank & will study Software Engineering at DTU. He scored 92.6% in Class XII Board

9. Ravi Chauhan (Govt School Civil Lines), whose father works for a private firm, secured 4787th rank & will study Chemical Engineering at IIT Jammu. He scored 95% in Class XII Board

10. Shalu (Govt School Yamuna Vihar), whose father works a milkman, secured 306th rank & will study Electrical Engineering at IIT Mandi. She scored 97.6% in Class XII Board

Profile of NEET Students:

1. Chirag Goel (Govt School Paschim Vihar), whose father has a private job, secured 2193rd rank. He bagged a 99 percentile in JEE Mains Exam and scored 95.4% in Class XII Board

2. Tamanna Goyal (Govt School Rohini), daughter of a single mother who works as a housemaid, secured 11th rank. She scored 93.8% in Class XII Board

3. Khush Garg (Govt School Gandhi Nagar), whose father runs a rented book shop, secured 453rd rank. He scored 95.6% in Class XII Board

4. Vidhi Gupta (Govt School Shahadra), whose father works in a small private firm, secured 152nd rank. She scored 98.6% in Class XII Board

5. Amit Kumar (Govt School Vikaspuri), whose father is a farmer in a village in Madhya Pradesh, secured 2459th rank. He scored 83.8% in Class XII Board

6. Akanksha Gupta (Govt School Molarband), lost her parents at a young age and lives with her uncle and aunt. She secured 10,239th rank and scored 90.4% in Class XII Board. Her uncle works as a trader.

7. Himanshi (Govt School Nand Nagri), whose father works as a driver, secured 1,181st rank. She scored 89% in Class XII Board

8. Shailesh (Govt School Kishanganj), whose father works in a bakery shop, secured 3,679th rank. He scored 97.4% in Class XII Board

9. Khushnuma Praveen (Govt School Yamuna Vihar), whose father works as a tailor, secured 69,820th rank. She scored 88.2% in Class XII Board

10. Adiba Ali (Govt School Okhla), whose father works as a cloth peddler, secured 82,260th rank. She is the topper of SKV Noor Nagar school

(Profiles taken from press release issued by the Delhi Government)