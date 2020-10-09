Sections
Kendriya Vidyalayas are pride of country: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the Kendriya Vidyalayas are the pride of the country.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh

After digitally inaugurating the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-3 in Haryana’s Faridabad, the minister said these schools impart discipline and moral values to the children. (ANI file)

After digitally inaugurating the new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-3 in Haryana’s Faridabad, the minister said these schools impart discipline and moral values to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Education minister said “today the buildings of four central schools in the country are being inaugurated simultaneously”. Two of these are in Odisha, one in Rajasthan and one in Faridabad district of Haryana, he said, according to a Haryana government statement issued here.

The Union minister further said constant efforts are being made to increase the number of students in these schools.

The minister, according to the statement, said the school building which has been dedicated to the people of Faridabad was being demanded since the year 2003-04.

