Kendriya Vidyalayas class 9 and 11 students to be promoted based on project work

According to a government official, the KV management took this decision based on a recommendation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that said that all failed students be given an additional chance this year.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:44 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Students of the HRD ministry-run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) who could not clear their class 9 and 11 examination will be given a special chance to get promoted on the basis of project work, in which they have to score the required passing marks.

In a communique to all schools, the KV administration said the children and their parents are facing immense stress and anxiety in this difficult time because of COVID-19. “Children who have not been able to clear school examination will be even more upset,” the letter issued by the KV administration said.

Queries from such students and their parents were constantly being received by KV authorities, it added. At such a difficult time all of us will have to make joint efforts to relieve the students from stress and to help them to mitigate the anxiety, it said.



“The CBSE also has recommended that schools by providing remediation to such students can conduct online, offline or innovative tests and may decide promotion on the basis of this test,” the KV Sangathan letter said.

It added that the KV administration had decided as a “one-time measure” that these schools will also provide an opportunity to all class IX and XI students who had failed. The promotion of students of class IX and XI of Kendriya Vidyalayas to the next higher class will be done on the basis of a project work submitted by students in the subjects in which they were unable to score the minimum pass marks, the letter said.

Significantly, the CBSE has cancelled the pending class X and XII board exams in view of the pandemic COVID-19 and a debate has been raging on holding tests for college and university students.

While most school students were relieved from having to sit from examinations, several CBSE schools have been trying to hold tests for class IX and XI students who did not pass the exams. Many schools have gone for the online mode.

The KV letter asked teachers to assign outcome based project work to all students who are required to sit for the supplementary exams.

