Sections
Home / Education / Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2020 Date: DHSE Kerala to announce class 12th results on July 10

Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2020 Date: DHSE Kerala to announce class 12th results on July 10

DHSE Kerala plus two result 2020 will be declared on July 10. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:14 IST

By Ramesh Babu| Edited by Nandini, Thiruvananthapuram

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 date (HT File)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 on July 10. The decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting presided over by state education minister C Ravindranath. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students have taken the DHSE Kerala plus two exams. The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between March 10 and 19, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2020.

This year, the declaration of results has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Last year, DHSE Kerala result was released on May 8, 2019.

Meanwhile, Keral Board has also announced the date for declaration of its SSLC or class 10th results 2020. The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be declared on June 30.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cricket Australia let go of its head of female engagement Sarah Styles
Jun 25, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry team to visit three state to assess Covid crisis and all the latest news
Jun 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Public outcry over contentious environment ministry regulation
Jun 25, 2020 16:52 IST
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.