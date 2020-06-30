Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020: Kerala class 10 results announced at keralaresults.nic.in, get direct link here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on Tuesday announced the Kerala SSLC or class 10 exam results on its official website.

Students of Kerala SSLC who have appeared in the examination can check their class 10 results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

Check Kerala SSLC Results live updates here

This year, around four lakh students were registered for the class 10th board exam.

The Kerala SSLC was scheduled to be held from March 10 to 24. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, some of the exams were postponed which were later conducted from May 26 to 30.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results:

Visit the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your Kerala SSLC Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the scorecard if possible.

Last year, 4.35 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam that was conducted from March 13 to March 28, 2019, at 2,923 centres in the state and 9 centres each in Lakshadweep and the Middle-East region.

In 2019, 37,344 students got A plus in Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination.