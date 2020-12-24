Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021 released at dhsekerala.gov.in, check details here

Sections
Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021: According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the Class 12 exams for Arts from March 17 to 25, 2021.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021. (HT file )

Kerala class 12 examination schedule 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the schedule of Kerala Plus Two 2021 examination. An official notification regarding the Kerala class 12 registration has also been uploaded on the official website.

Students can check the schedule online at dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the Class 12 exams for Arts from March 17 to 25, 2021. The Class 12 exams for other streams will be held from March 17 to 30, 2021. However, the evaluation for Kerala Plus 2 practical will be conducted later.

Kerala Plus two schedule:



Time of Examination:



Subjects without Practicals: 9.40 A.M TO 12.30 P.M including Cool Off Time of 20 minutes



Subjects with Practicals except Biology & Music: 9.40A.M TO 12.00 P.M including Cool Off Time (20 minutes)

Biology: 9.40 A.M TO 12.10 P.M including Cool Off Time (25 minutes ie., 10 minutes each for Botany & Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology)

Music: 9.40 A.M TO 11.30 A.M including Cool Off Time (20 minutes)

