Kerala CM dedicates 90 schools as Centres of Excellence, lays foundation stone of 54 school buildings

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday dedicated 90 schools as Centres of Excellence under a drive to protect the public education system in the State.

Vijayan also laid the foundation stones of 54 school buildings which will be constructed as part of this campaign.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of Kerala in its official statement, the Chief Minister said, “Of the 90 Centres of Excellence, four buildings have been constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore with funding from KIIFB, 20 buildings were built a cost of Rs 3 crore, 62 buildings were built using plan funds and four buildings were constructed with assistance from NABARD. 34 new school buildings would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore each with KIIFB funding and 20 buildings at a cost of Rs 40 crore from the plan fund.”

Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod districts got two schools with modern facilities. Three schools each were dedicated to Kottayam and Ernakulam. Wayanad district got four schools while five schools were dedicated to Idukki.

Kollam and Palakkad got six schools each while nine schools were dedicated to Kozhikode. Thrissur district got eleven schools and 10 schools each were dedicated to Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram.

Three school buildings each are under construction in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts while four are being built in Pathanamthitta. Two schools buildings are being constructed at Ernakulam while seven are under process at Malappuram. In Kozhikode, nine buildings are under construction while 17 school buildings are being built in Wayanad.

“The changes in the field of school education were implemented keeping in mind the next generation. In the past, society discussed the closure of government schools but now that they have become centres of excellence, the number of students coming to study here has also increased. Five lakh new students have joined government schools in the last three years”, the CM added.