Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020: Kerala plus two results to be declared soon

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020: Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Kerala class 12 examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020. (HT file )

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020: The Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus Two) results will be declared on Wednesday on its official website at 2 pm.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Kerala class 12 examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams.

This year, around 5.25 lakh students have appeared in the Kerala Plus two examination which was conducted in March. However, it was not completed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining Plus two examinations were held in May.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following websites:



Keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, Prd.kerala.gov.in, and www.kerala result.nic.in

How to check Kerala DHSE results 2020: 

1) Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

