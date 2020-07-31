Sections
Home / Education / Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: 33 vacancies for Research Assistant notified

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: 33 vacancies for Research Assistant notified

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Once the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at hckrecruitment.nic.in on or before August 28, 2020.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Kerala High Court (KHC) on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant for a period of two years on its official website. The online registration process will begin on August 5, 2020.

Once the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at hckrecruitment.nic.in on or before August 28, 2020. However, the last date for the receipt of the copies of the required document is October 9, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies for Research Assistant at Kerala High Court.

A candidate should have done graduation in Law. Final year/semester law students are also eligible to apply. Applications of final year/semester law students will be considered only on production of the final year mark list and percentage certificate within 45 days from the date of closure of Step II process.



Candidates born between August 26, 1992 and August 25, 1998 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply for this post.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification at hckrecruitment.nic.in. Candidate should visit the website and go to ‘Notifications’ section and click on the link that reads, “Research Assistant (Temporary)”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three women killed as car rolls down gorge in Kotkhai near Shimla
Jul 31, 2020 12:10 IST
Chhattisgarh: Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to be put in home isolation for treatment
Jul 31, 2020 12:07 IST
4 states have not made timely payment to Covid-19 workers: Govt to SC
Jul 31, 2020 12:01 IST
Coronavirus impact on GDP of advanced economies will be felt for years to come: Fitch
Jul 31, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.