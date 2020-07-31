Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: 33 vacancies for Research Assistant notified

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Kerala High Court (KHC) on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant for a period of two years on its official website. The online registration process will begin on August 5, 2020.

Once the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at hckrecruitment.nic.in on or before August 28, 2020. However, the last date for the receipt of the copies of the required document is October 9, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies for Research Assistant at Kerala High Court.

A candidate should have done graduation in Law. Final year/semester law students are also eligible to apply. Applications of final year/semester law students will be considered only on production of the final year mark list and percentage certificate within 45 days from the date of closure of Step II process.

Candidates born between August 26, 1992 and August 25, 1998 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply for this post.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification at hckrecruitment.nic.in. Candidate should visit the website and go to ‘Notifications’ section and click on the link that reads, “Research Assistant (Temporary)”