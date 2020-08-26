Sections
Home / Education / Kerala KPSC KAS officer (JTS) Prelim Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KAS Prelim examination can check their results online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020. (Screengrab )

Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KAS Prelim examination can check their results online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the final examination, for selection to the post of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee STREAM – II in Kerala Administrative Service.

The KAS Preliminary examination was conducted on February 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.



Direct link to check KAS Prelim results 2020 List 1.

Direct link to check KAS Prelim results 2020 List 2.

How to check Kerala KAS Prelim Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at keralapsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to the Results tab and click on the links to check List 1 and 2 of KAS Prelim Results 2020

3. The results will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results.

